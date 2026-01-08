Patriot's new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 RAM: tuned for Intel Core Ultra CPUs, up to 8000 MT/s

Patriot Memory shows off its new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 memory at CES 2026: specifically designed for Intel Core Ultra platforms, up to 8000 MT/s speeds.

TL;DR: Patriot Memory unveiled its Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 memory at CES 2026, optimized for Intel Core Ultra CPUs and the upcoming LGA 1954 socket. Supporting speeds up to DDR5-8000 and capacities up to 96GB, it ensures high performance and compatibility with Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-S and Arrow Lake Refresh platforms.

Patriot Memory showed off a bunch of its new products at CES 2026, and another one that caught my eye was the new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 memory, tuned for Intel Core Ultra CPU platforms.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you're building a new Intel-based system in the near future and need a set of tuned DDR5 RAM for it, Patriot has the goods with its new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 memory. The company has specifically designed it for the Intel Core Ultra platform, optimized for next-generation Intel architectures.

Intel is reportedly natively supporting DDR5-8000 memory with its next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs later this year, moving over to the new LGA 1954 socket. Patriot has positioned itself as ready for when that happens with its Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 coming in up to 8000 MT/s and up to 96GB capacities.

Intel will also be launching its new Core Ultra 200S "Arrow Lake Refresh" CPUs this year, with a slew of people seeking out some high-end RAM that is ready to rock and roll on Intel Core Ultra CPUs without any issues. After that, the new LGA 1954 socket forcing Intel users from then on to use DDR5, and Patriot is ready for it all with its new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 memory.

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "CES 2026 is an important platform for showcasing how Patriot continues to evolve alongside next-generation computing. From the Aurum Edition DDR5 to our expanding Gen 5 SSD family, our latest products reflect a relentless focus on performance, compatibility, and user-focused design".