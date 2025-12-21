More RAM scams: Redditor buys Corsair Vengeance DDR5, but it's really DDR4 with a scam sticker

TL;DR: A Reddit user received a fake Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM kit from Amazon, discovering the modules were actually DDR4 sticks with counterfeit DDR5 labels and loose heatsinks. This scam highlights ongoing risks of counterfeit DDR5 memory kits misleading PC builders and emphasizes the need for buyer caution.

I don't think the RAM scams will slow down, with a Redditor purchasing a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory kit from Amazon but received DDR4 sticks that had scam DDR5 stickers on top. Check it out:

Redditor u/Leading-Growth-8361 has received some "fake" RAM and posted the pictures on Reddit, he said that he purchased a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit (two sticks) from Amazon, but noticed that the heatsink casing on the modules was loose. He continued building his PC, but discovered the RAM wouldn't fit on his motherboard... that's because they weren't DDR5 sticks, but DDR4 sticks.

DDR4 modules have the cutout a little out from the middle of the goldfinger, with the user saying that both of the sticks he received look to be the same. That's when he decided to detach the heatsink and discovered an "unknown kind of RAM".

He explained on his Reddit post: "As the title said, I had opened the RAM to build my PC today and upon opening the case, the outer heat shell was super loose. I shrugged it off but when trying to insert the RAM it was not the correct type. Someone has manually taken out the DDR5 sticks and put the casing around an unknown stick..., this applies to both sticks".

The post continued: "I actually cannot fathom how disappointed I am, was finally ready to build my first PC, and wouldn't you know it, the casing for the RAM sticks were loose and upon trying to insert the RAM, the inner sticks have been taken out and replaced with an unknown kind of RAM, I cannot understand how someone can do this and think straight... Won't be getting PC built till after Christmas now. just super disappointed".