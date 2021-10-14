Corsair teases its new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM, DDR5 with RGB
Corsair unveils Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory: next-gen DDR5 ready for Intel Alder Lake, sleek black design with RGB lighting.
Corsair has just unveiled its next-gen Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory modules, ready for the world of DDR5 RAM and Intel Alder Lake CPU architecture... and AMD's next-gen Zen 4 CPU architecture when it launches in 2022.
Corsair's new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory will be offered in speeds up to DDR5-6400, while Corsair will use the same look and style it used on its Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4. There's a high-end heat spreader, 12 ultra-bright and fully addressable CAPELLIX RGB LEDs that can be tweaked with Corsair's own iCUE software.
The company only just unveiled its new Vengeance DDR5 memory kits barely over a week ago now, and were light on details -- the same goes here for the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory. We don't know much about it apart from the look and style, and that it'll be compatible with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors when they launch in November.
- Read more: Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ADATA overclocks its new XPG Gaming DDR5 RAM, reaches DDR5-8118
- Read more: COLORFUL teases its new V-Color DDR5-6333 RAM, with RGB lighting
- Read more: Samsung DDR5 mass production: DDR5-7200 memory, up to 768GB kits
- Read more: G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader
- Read more: GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5-4800 teased, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 kits listed
- Read more: G.SKILL preps Trident Z DDR5 gaming + OC memory, coming soon
- Read more: PNY announces its new XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 RAM, ready for Q4 2021
- Read more: ADATA unveils next-gen DDR5 coming, will offer 64GB kits of DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200
- Read more: GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM
- Read more: Corsair is preparing for DDR5: the next generation of memory on the PC
- Read more: Kingston preps DDR5 memory with OC support, ships in Q3 2021
- Read more: GALAX is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-ready DDR5 RAM