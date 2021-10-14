All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair teases its new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM, DDR5 with RGB

Corsair unveils Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory: next-gen DDR5 ready for Intel Alder Lake, sleek black design with RGB lighting.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 11:54 PM CDT
Corsair has just unveiled its next-gen Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory modules, ready for the world of DDR5 RAM and Intel Alder Lake CPU architecture... and AMD's next-gen Zen 4 CPU architecture when it launches in 2022.

Corsair teases its new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM, DDR5 with RGB 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Corsair's new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory will be offered in speeds up to DDR5-6400, while Corsair will use the same look and style it used on its Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4. There's a high-end heat spreader, 12 ultra-bright and fully addressable CAPELLIX RGB LEDs that can be tweaked with Corsair's own iCUE software.

The company only just unveiled its new Vengeance DDR5 memory kits barely over a week ago now, and were light on details -- the same goes here for the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory. We don't know much about it apart from the look and style, and that it'll be compatible with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors when they launch in November.

Corsair teases its new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM, DDR5 with RGB 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:forum.corsair.com

