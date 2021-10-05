Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM

Corsair is showing off its next-gen Vengeance DDR5 memory nice and proudly, with a single image teased -- no specs, no details, just an image.

Well, not even an image because this would be a render... but still, this is the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory that will start off at DDR5-4800 speeds at just 1.1V. We should expect highly-clocked DDR5 memory that will push much further than this, upwards of DDR5-8000 speeds.

Corsair will launch its Vengeance DDR5 memory with what should be some next-gen Dominator DDR5 memory, too. Intel will be the first to market with DDR5 memory support with the launch of its Alder Lake platform in the coming weeks, which will not only support DDR5 memory but also PCIe 5.0 as well.