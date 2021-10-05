All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory teased, looking very sleek and rocking next-gen, super-fast DDR5 underneath. Ready for Alder Lake.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 8:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Corsair is showing off its next-gen Vengeance DDR5 memory nice and proudly, with a single image teased -- no specs, no details, just an image.

Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM 06 | TweakTown.com

Well, not even an image because this would be a render... but still, this is the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory that will start off at DDR5-4800 speeds at just 1.1V. We should expect highly-clocked DDR5 memory that will push much further than this, upwards of DDR5-8000 speeds.

Corsair will launch its Vengeance DDR5 memory with what should be some next-gen Dominator DDR5 memory, too. Intel will be the first to market with DDR5 memory support with the launch of its Alder Lake platform in the coming weeks, which will not only support DDR5 memory but also PCIe 5.0 as well.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$150.01
$150.01$149.99$159.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 2:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.