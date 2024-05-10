TT Show Episode 34 - The Helldivers 2 PC Controversy and Apple's New OLED iPad Pro

This week on The TT Show - the Helldivers 2 saga explained, Apple's new groundbreaking OLED display, and the recent Xbox studio closures.

This week, on a more focused episode of The TT Show, Jak and Kosta break down and go through the crazy Helldivers 2 controversy on PC. If you were offline for a few days (and this all played out throughout a single weekend), the decision to force the Helddivers 2's PC players to link their Steam Account to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account caused a veritable backlash storm.

From the review bombing to developers being grilled to Sony and developer Arrowhead's damage control to the surprisingly swift happy ending, Jak and Kosta discuss the implications and consider what might happen in the aftermath.

This week's other big story comes from the world of Apple, with the company lifting the lid on its new iPad Pro lineup powered by the new AI-powered 3 nanometer M4 chip. The big thing here is that it represents Apple's first dip into the world of OLED displays, with a groundbreaking 1000-nit SDR and HDR screen that has two OLED panels in one!

The duo also discusses Xbox's recent closures of Bethesda studios and how this fits with Bethesda's plans to expand its focus on the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. Plus, Nintendo gives a window on when it will announce the Nintendo Switch successor.

And finally, with Hades 2 getting a surprise Early Access release hours before recording, Kosta is already in gush mode for the follow-up to what he considers one of the best games ever made.

