Samsung DDR5 mass production: DDR5-7200 memory, up to 768GB kits

Samsung has just kicked off mass production of their new DDR5 memory, with speeds of up to DDR5-7200 and massive capacities of 768GB kits.

The new DDR5 RAM is made in-house on Samsung's own 14nm EUV process node, with this DDR5 memory aimed at HPC and AI servers for now. DDR4 offers 3.2Gbps speeds, while Samsung is kicking things off at 7.2Gbps with its DDR5 -- with Samsung being able to offer 512GB to 1TB capacities through to 768GB and 1.5TB capacities with DDR5, oh boy.

Jooyoung Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics explains: "We have led the DRAM market for nearly three decades by pioneering key patterning technology innovations. Today, Samsung is setting another technology milestone with multi-layer EUV that has enabled extreme miniaturization at 14nm - a feat not possible with the conventional argon fluoride (ArF) process".

"Building on this advancement, we will continue to provide the most differentiated memory solutions by fully addressing the need for greater performance and capacity in the data-driven world of 5G, AI, and the metaverse".