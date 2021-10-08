ADATA overclocks its new XPG Gaming DDR5 RAM, reaches DDR5-8118

DDR5 memory isn't even here yet and we've got ADATA breaking overclocking records with its new XPG Gaming DDR5 RAM, pushing it right up to DDR5-8118 speeds.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Intel Alder Lake CPU platform will be launching in the coming weeks with both DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support, with ADATA now teasing the overclocking side of its XPG Gaming DDR5 RAM. ADATA pushed their DDR5-4800 memory up to DDR5-8118 (CL50-50-50-160-210-2T) while the DDR5-6800 was pushed up to DDR5-8104 (CL52-52-52-96-148-2T).

ADATA explained: "XPG, a fast-growing provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, today announces that its XPG Overclocking Lab (XOCL) has overclocked its upcoming DDR5 memory module to a frequency of 8,118 MT/s. XPG is the first DRAM provider to reach this milestone with a memory module. This achievement highlights XPG's know-how and expertise in pushing memory modules to their full potential. The record-breaking milestone was achieved with a memory module with a stock clock speed of 4,800 MT/s".

ADATA continued: "The XOCL is dedicated to pushing the limits of memory performance and was the first facility of its kind among DRAM makers when it was founded in 2018. XPG will be unveiling a lineup of DDR5 memory modules for gamers, PC enthusiasts, overclockers, and others in October of this year".

We will see ADATA launch its new DDR5 memory in the coming months, after Intel has launched its new Alder Lake platform.