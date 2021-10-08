All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL teases its new V-Color DDR5-6333 RAM, with RGB lighting

COLORFUL's upcoming DDR5 memory teased, with COLORFUL's new V-Color DDR5-6333 teased with RGB lighting strip at the top.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 8 2021 10:31 PM CDT
COLORFUL's new DDR5 memory has been teased, with the COLORFUL V-Color DDR5-6333 memory teased with high speeds and an RGB lighting strip at the top.

The new COLORFUL V-Color DDR5-6333 memory teased by Hassan Mujtaba from Wccftech, with the 16GB DDR5 DIMM featuring a white theme and RGB lighting strip at the top. JEDEC's regular specs of 4800 aren't touched here, with COLORFUL kicking things off at DDR4-6333.

16GB per module means dual-channel kits will boast 32GB, while 64GB kits of DDR5 should be a much bigger norm in the future. You'll need a new CPU and motherboard, with Intel about to launch its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and 600-series platform that will support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be announced, and go on sale on November 4 -- so we don't have much longer to wait. We don't yet know when COLORFUL will be launching its next-gen V-Color DDR5 memory, but it shouldn't be too much further away than the Alder Lake launch.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

