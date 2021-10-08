COLORFUL teases its new V-Color DDR5-6333 RAM, with RGB lighting
COLORFUL's upcoming DDR5 memory teased, with COLORFUL's new V-Color DDR5-6333 teased with RGB lighting strip at the top.
COLORFUL's new DDR5 memory has been teased, with the COLORFUL V-Color DDR5-6333 memory teased with high speeds and an RGB lighting strip at the top.
The new COLORFUL V-Color DDR5-6333 memory teased by Hassan Mujtaba from Wccftech, with the 16GB DDR5 DIMM featuring a white theme and RGB lighting strip at the top. JEDEC's regular specs of 4800 aren't touched here, with COLORFUL kicking things off at DDR4-6333.
16GB per module means dual-channel kits will boast 32GB, while 64GB kits of DDR5 should be a much bigger norm in the future. You'll need a new CPU and motherboard, with Intel about to launch its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and 600-series platform that will support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology.
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be announced, and go on sale on November 4 -- so we don't have much longer to wait. We don't yet know when COLORFUL will be launching its next-gen V-Color DDR5 memory, but it shouldn't be too much further away than the Alder Lake launch.
