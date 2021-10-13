GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5-4800 teased, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 kits listed

GeIL has just unveiled its latest Polaris RGB DDR5 memory kits available in speeds of DDR5-4800, DDR5-5200, and DDR5-5600 and capacities between 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB.

The company is using a large heat spreader and RGB lighting, for a super-slick style that would look fantastic in the right motherboard. Speaking of motherboards, you'll want -- no need -- an Intel Z690 motherboard that will handle DDR5 memory and Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

GeIL will be offering its new DDR5 memory in a large variety of variants, with the DDR5-5600 memory available in 16GB, and 32GB kits while if you want 64GB in a single kit you'll need DDR5-5200. Although, you're better off buying 2 x 32GB DDR5-5600 kits... but if you want the lower latencies then the DDR5-5200 kits are better.

32GB DDR5-5200 CAS latencies: 34-38-38-78 @ 1,15V

32GB DDR5-5600 CAS latencies: 38-44-44-84 @ 1.25V

Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory explains: "GeIL has been representing gamers and PC hardware enthusiasts for decades. We have put countless hours into developing the new DDR5 memory platform to ensure that desktop and laptop users will get the best performance from day one".

"The POLARIS DDR5 is the first RGB illuminated DDR5 memory module available in the market. GeIL has been working closely with all major motherboard makers to guarantee that the new POLARIS RGB DDR5 and other upcoming GeIL DDR5 Memory products have the best compatibility and reliability across both Intel and AMD motherboards, including Z690 and Zen4 platforms".