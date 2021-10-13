G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader

G.SKILL has just announced its very latest flagship Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory series, ready to rock and roll with next-gen speeds for Intel's upcoming Alder lake CPU launch. Check it out:

The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory series will arrive in both RGB and non-RGB variants, with the highest-end offering blasting up to DDR5-6400 with CL36 timings. G.SKILL is tapping Samsung DDR5 memory ICs so you can e expect some of the highest speeds and lowest latencies.

Each of the DDR5 ICs has twice the amount of banks and bank groups, as well as each DDR5 memory module featuring an on-board power management integrated circuit chip meaning that we have more reliable, and better signal integrity at higher speeds... perfect for DDR5 memory overclocking.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

G.SKILL will have its new kits available in 32GB kits with DDR5-5600, DDR5-6000, and DDR5-6400 RAM with varying timings. We should see G.SKILL unleashing its new Trident Z DDR5 RAM in higher capacities and lower latencies in the months after launch.