All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader

G.SKILL's new flagship Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory series announced: up to DDR5-6400 CL36 with Samsung DRAM, dual-texture style.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 13 2021 7:04 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Oct 13 2021 7:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

G.SKILL has just announced its very latest flagship Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory series, ready to rock and roll with next-gen speeds for Intel's upcoming Alder lake CPU launch. Check it out:

The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory series will arrive in both RGB and non-RGB variants, with the highest-end offering blasting up to DDR5-6400 with CL36 timings. G.SKILL is tapping Samsung DDR5 memory ICs so you can e expect some of the highest speeds and lowest latencies.

Each of the DDR5 ICs has twice the amount of banks and bank groups, as well as each DDR5 memory module featuring an on-board power management integrated circuit chip meaning that we have more reliable, and better signal integrity at higher speeds... perfect for DDR5 memory overclocking.

G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader 03 | TweakTown.com
G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR5-6400 announced, dual-texture heatspreader 04 | TweakTown.com

G.SKILL will have its new kits available in 32GB kits with DDR5-5600, DDR5-6000, and DDR5-6400 RAM with varying timings. We should see G.SKILL unleashing its new Trident Z DDR5 RAM in higher capacities and lower latencies in the months after launch.

Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM (PC4-25600) (F4-3200C16D-32GTZR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.99
$145.99$146.99$148.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2021 at 7:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.