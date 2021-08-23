All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity

Samsung teases 8-stack DDR5 module with capacities of 512GB per module (!!!) over the 32GB and 64GB limits of DDR4 modules.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 8:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung has unveiled something rather hot during the annual HotChips 33 event, its new 8-stacks TSV modules that usher in up to 512GB DDR5 modules for the future.

Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company will be using 8-stack packages with lower heights than 4-stack DDR4 packages, with the reduction in height made possibly through smaller gaps between the dies -- a 40% reduction, which is a big deal -- and using thin wafer handling techniques. We will also see 8-stack TSV modules with better cooling, too.

512GB of DDR5 memory per module is going to be a huge upgrade for HEDT users and servers, where DDR4 memory had limits of just 32GB and up to 64GB capacity per DIMM. There were very limited runs of 128GB and 256GB modules for the server market, but DDR5 is really going to deliver with 512GB DDR5 modules in the future.

Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity 05 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity 06 | TweakTown.com

As for performance, we're looking at up to 85% more performance over DDR4 -- with up to 7.2Gbps of bandwidth, lowered voltages down to 1.1V -- and reduced voltage through the voltage regulator on-module which helps power efficiency.

Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity 07 | TweakTown.com

Better yet, Samsung expects its 512GB DDR5 module to go into mass production by the end of 2021 -- while mainstream computers will have DDR5 by 2023-2024. Samsung also teases that it will have 1TB DRAM for next-gen servers in the "post-pandemic" world. What a Utopia we live in.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series - 4K UHD (QN65Q80AAFXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1397.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2021 at 1:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.