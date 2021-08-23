Samsung 8-stacked TSV DDR5 modules teased, 512GB capacity

Samsung teases 8-stack DDR5 module with capacities of 512GB per module (!!!) over the 32GB and 64GB limits of DDR4 modules.

Samsung has unveiled something rather hot during the annual HotChips 33 event, its new 8-stacks TSV modules that usher in up to 512GB DDR5 modules for the future.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company will be using 8-stack packages with lower heights than 4-stack DDR4 packages, with the reduction in height made possibly through smaller gaps between the dies -- a 40% reduction, which is a big deal -- and using thin wafer handling techniques. We will also see 8-stack TSV modules with better cooling, too.

512GB of DDR5 memory per module is going to be a huge upgrade for HEDT users and servers, where DDR4 memory had limits of just 32GB and up to 64GB capacity per DIMM. There were very limited runs of 128GB and 256GB modules for the server market, but DDR5 is really going to deliver with 512GB DDR5 modules in the future.

As for performance, we're looking at up to 85% more performance over DDR4 -- with up to 7.2Gbps of bandwidth, lowered voltages down to 1.1V -- and reduced voltage through the voltage regulator on-module which helps power efficiency.

Better yet, Samsung expects its 512GB DDR5 module to go into mass production by the end of 2021 -- while mainstream computers will have DDR5 by 2023-2024. Samsung also teases that it will have 1TB DRAM for next-gen servers in the "post-pandemic" world. What a Utopia we live in.