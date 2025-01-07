Crucial expands RAM, SSD portfolio: new Gen5 SSD, DDR5 OC gaming memory, and more

Micron has just announced expansions across its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio, starting with the introduction of the new P510 Gen5 SSD, and oodles of new RAM products on the way.
The new Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with up to 11GB/sec reads (11,000MB/sec) and up to 9.5GB/sec writes (9,550MB/sec) with an integrated heatsink. The company is using a single-sided design that makes it easy to install, even in newer Gen5-capable laptops.
Crucial is also expanding its SSD offerings with a heatsink version of its P310 2280 SSD, with the integrated heatsink designed to fit and work inside of the PlayStation 5, but it can also be used inside of desktop PCs with up to 7.1GB/sec reads.
Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group said: "With the exciting memory and storage offerings we're debuting today, Crucial's portfolio is now broader and stronger than ever before. These updates - from making fast Gen5 SSDs available to the mainstream to launching high-density memory options - illustrate our commitment to driving innovation, performance and value for every consumer from casual gamers to creatives and students to hardcore enthusiasts".
Crucial has unveiled quite a lot of new tech to consider in 2025, including:
- Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) Gaming Memory: Crucial is now offering a new 32GB density option for its Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory. These updates closely follow Crucial's initial February release of the gaming memory at 6000 megatransfers per second (MT/s), followed by its October launch of the 6400 MT/s - both in 16 GB capacities. With the 32GB offering available across both speed grades, ardent gamers and DIYers can enjoy faster, smoother gameplay and multitasking without having to worry about bottlenecks, slow frame rates and load times.
- Crucial DDR5 Pro Plug-and-Play Memory: For gamers, creatives and professionals who need DDR5 performance right out of the box, Crucial DDR5 Pro Plug-and-Play Memory easily improves system performance without the fuss of overclocking, latency tuning, die chasing or LEDs. Filling a gap in the market, Crucial is now offering the solution in a 64GB capacity with a speed of 5,600 MT/s, making it the world's first DDR5 64 GB module with a heat spreader. Users needing greater density will have the option to purchase the solution as a 128 GB kit with two 64GB modules. By offering these higher capacities, Crucial enables consumers to future-proof their systems for increasingly data-intensive games and applications as well as better multi-task, handle larger files such as for 3D modeling, graphic design, create 4K and 8K content, do real-time rendering and more - without worrying about system slowdowns or crashes.
- Crucial DDR5 CUDIMM/CSODIMM: Building on the 16 GB DDR5 clocked unbuffered dual inline memory modules (CUDIMM) and clocked small outline dual memory modules (CSODIMM) launched in October, Crucial is now offering CUDIMM solutions in 32 and 64GB capacities and CSODIMM solutions in 24 and 32GB capacities at 6400 MT/s. With these additions, Crucial now has the broadest line of JEDEC-compliant CUDIMM and CSODIMMs in the market, enabling broader adoption of the new CUDIMM and CSODIMM form factors with wider capacity options to better accommodate dataintensive AI PCs.
- Crucial DDR5 UDIMM/SO-DIMM: Crucial is now offering its Crucial Classic DDR5 Memory in a 64GB capacity at the 5600 MT/s speed grade, across both UDIMM and SO-DIMM form factors. Crucial® DDR5 Memory has the blazing speed and massive bandwidth needed for the next generation of multi-core CPUs, allowing users to multitask better, load, analyze, edit, and render faster, game with higher frame rates and significantly reduce system lag for heavy workloads over the previous generation. •
- MRDIMM: Crucial is now shipping multiplexed rank dual inline memory module (MRDIMMs) in distribution through the channel to consumers. Micron's MRDIMM solutions deliver the much-needed bandwidth and capacity at lower latency to scale AI inference and high-performance computing applications on next-generation server platforms.