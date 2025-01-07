Crucial expands RAM, SSD portfolio: new Gen5 SSD, DDR5 OC gaming memory, and more

Crucial unveils its new P510 Gen5 SSD: up to 11GB/sec reads, 9.5GB/sec writes while also expanding its gaming portfolio, with more RAM + SSD options.

Micron has expanded its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio, introducing the P510 Gen5 SSD with up to 11GB/sec read speeds and new RAM products. The lineup includes DDR5 Pro Overclocking Gaming Memory, DDR5 Pro Plug-and-Play Memory, DDR5 CUDIMM/CSODIMM, DDR5 UDIMM/SO-DIMM, and MRDIMM, catering to gamers, creatives, and professionals.

Micron has just announced expansions across its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio, starting with the introduction of the new P510 Gen5 SSD, and oodles of new RAM products on the way.

The new Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with up to 11GB/sec reads (11,000MB/sec) and up to 9.5GB/sec writes (9,550MB/sec) with an integrated heatsink. The company is using a single-sided design that makes it easy to install, even in newer Gen5-capable laptops.

Crucial is also expanding its SSD offerings with a heatsink version of its P310 2280 SSD, with the integrated heatsink designed to fit and work inside of the PlayStation 5, but it can also be used inside of desktop PCs with up to 7.1GB/sec reads.

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group said: "With the exciting memory and storage offerings we're debuting today, Crucial's portfolio is now broader and stronger than ever before. These updates - from making fast Gen5 SSDs available to the mainstream to launching high-density memory options - illustrate our commitment to driving innovation, performance and value for every consumer from casual gamers to creatives and students to hardcore enthusiasts".

Crucial has unveiled quite a lot of new tech to consider in 2025, including: