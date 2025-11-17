ADATA and MSI announce the world's first 128GB DDR5 CUDIMM memory module

TL;DR: ADATA and MSI have developed the world's first 128GB DDR5 CUDIMM Memory Module featuring 4-RANK architecture, doubling capacity for data-intensive workloads while maintaining high speed and stability. Optimized for Intel Z890 platforms, this memory supports up to 256GB on 2-DIMM setups, ideal for AI, gaming, and demanding applications.

If you're unfamiliar with CUDIMM memory, it stands for 'Clocked Unbuffered DIMM,' with the primary difference from standard DDR5 DIMMs being the inclusion of a dedicated chip that generates a clock signal. The result is a clock generator that sits closer to memory chips and hardware, resulting in higher-performance memory designed for demanding workloads, where speed, low latency, stability, and capacity are key.

This week, ADATA has announced that, working alongside MSI, it has developed the world's first 128GB DDR5 CUDIMM Memory Module using the innovative 4-RANK architecture. By doubling the capacity compared to traditional 2-RANK modules, ADATA notes that this new memory is "engineered for large-scale applications and data-intensive workloads," retaining the speed and performance of its existing CUDIMM lineup.

These new 128GB DDR5 CUDIMM Memory Modules will support up to 256GB on 2-DIMM platforms, delivering a substantial capacity for desktop systems using the Intel Z890 platform. And yes, this new memory is also optimized for gaming performance.

However, odds are these will be primarily deployed in systems running AI or other demanding workloads or in development environments. Interestingly, ADATA's announcement confirms that it has successfully tested ("stable burn-in verification") of its 128GB 4-RANK DDR5 5600 CUDIMM Memory Modules with MSI's in-development Z890 motherboards with a relatively conservative speed of 5600 MT/s.

ADATA hasn't provided any details on new DDR5 CUDIMM products, release timing, or other information. Still, odds are we should expect to see these high-capacity 4-RANK DDR5 CUDIMM Memory Modules become available in the coming months. Assuming, of course, there's enough capacity to produce them.