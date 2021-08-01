Samsung teases 768GB sticks of DDR5 RAM, servers with 12TB of DDR5 RAM

Samsung announces it is manufacturing 24 Gb DDR5 ICs, ushering in 768GB per stick... and up to 12TB (yes, terabytes) in servers.

Samsung has announced out of nowhere that it is manufacturing 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, which will allow for single-stick 768GB DDR5 DIMMs... yes 768GB of RAM on a single stick.

The company has already shown 512GB registered DIMM (RDIMM) that uses 32 x 16GB stacks, based on 8 x 16Gb DRAM chips. Low power and quality signaling is done by the 8-Hi stacks through silicon via interconnects, but with using 24Gb memory ICs in 8-Hi stacks, Samsung can boost one up to 24GB on a 32-chip module to an insane 768GB.

Inside of a server system with 2 modules per channel, we will see a world of 12TB of DDR5 memory. Right now, Intel's current Xeon Scalable "Ice Lake-SP" CPU is designed for these exact workloads: memory, memory, memory and they only support up to 6TB of RAM right now.

During their recent earnings call, a Samsung executive said: "In order to meet the demand and request by the cloud companies, we are also developing a maximum 24Gb DDR5 product".

Samsung won't just be making these huge insane 768GB DIMMs, but the company could also make 96GB, 192GB, and 384GB memory modules. On the client/consumer side of things, the 24Gb memory chips will usher in 24GB and 48GB DDR5 DIMMs, which would ensure HEDT systems could have 128GB+ of DDR5 very easily.

There's no ETA on when Samsung will start production, or when theses huge new DDR5 modules will be available.