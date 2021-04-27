All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reveal could be pulled ahead to May 18

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti expected to be revealed on May 18 now, not May 25 -- which is really just around the corner.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 7:09 PM CDT
We thought NVIDIA would be revealing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 25, but it could happen a week earlier on May 18 according to the very latest rumors.

According to sources of ITHome we are to expect NVIDIA to announce the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 18, the review embargo drops on May 25, and then the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be officially released on May 26 -- which is all within the next month.

I know that my sources have said "sometime in May" but now we're hearing a solid May 18 reveal from ITHome while the card will be "available" in stores on May 26. NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

We aren't too far away from the official reveal now, and I'm sure we're going to be hearing a metric ton of news about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card before it launches in the coming weeks.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com, ithome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

