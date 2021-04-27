NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reveal could be pulled ahead to May 18
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti expected to be revealed on May 18 now, not May 25 -- which is really just around the corner.
We thought NVIDIA would be revealing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 25, but it could happen a week earlier on May 18 according to the very latest rumors.
According to sources of ITHome we are to expect NVIDIA to announce the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 18, the review embargo drops on May 25, and then the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be officially released on May 26 -- which is all within the next month.
I know that my sources have said "sometime in May" but now we're hearing a solid May 18 reveal from ITHome while the card will be "available" in stores on May 26. NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.
We aren't too far away from the official reveal now, and I'm sure we're going to be hearing a metric ton of news about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card before it launches in the coming weeks.
