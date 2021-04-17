All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VENTUS 3X OC with 12GB is now shipping?!

NVIDIA looks to be on the edge of the reveal of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, packing 12GB of GDDR6X -- custom MSI card spotted.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 17 2021 7:08 PM CDT
It was only a few weeks ago that I was writing about GIGABYTE reportedly having no less than 12 custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards with 12GB of GDDR6X -- and now MSI not only has its own custom RTX 3080 Ti cards, but they're already on their way to the USA.

An entire shipment of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VENTUS 3X OC graphics cards are headed to LA right now, alongside other custom GeForce graphics cards from MSI including custom GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, the even lower-end GeForce GTX 710, and the Radeon RX 580.

If there's one thing we can take away from this it's that we kinda now know that NVIDIA will have 12GB of GDDR6X memory on its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card -- sandwiched in-between the 10GB of GDDR6X placed on the GeForce RTX 3080 and the monstrous 24GB of GDDR6X on the flagship GeForce RTX 3090.

NVIDIA is expected to use the GA102-225 GPU packing 10240 CUDA cores inside of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, with a release sometime in May -- and it looks like reviewers like myself should be getting cards very, very soon.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, facebook.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

