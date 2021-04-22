All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti spotted with its new GA102-225 GPU, 12GB GDDR6X and some kick ass ETH mining performance.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 22 2021 7:10 PM CDT
We have our first picture of the GA102-225 GPU that powers NVIDIA's unannounced, but totally indefinitely postponed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Check it out:

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The source behind the picture of the GA102-225 GPU sent it over to our friends at VideoCardz, with the GPU itself ready to power the already-shipping GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is expected to have the GA102-225 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores, and coupled with 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory (10GB on the RTX 3080, 24GB on the RTX 3090).

But then things dive right into crypto mining of course, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reportedly capable of some pretty insane ETH mining numbers with 119MH/s of ETH mining power. This seems about right as the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition and MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics cards sit at around 95-115MH/s depending on GDDR6X memory temperatures.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power 06 | TweakTown.com

The sample that has been teased has the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti having a base GPU clock of 1365MHz and boost GPU clock of 1665MHz which is lower than both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 but there would be a reason for that.

If NVIDIA was to crank the GPU clocks on the GA102-225 for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, then it would be a much better option over the GeForce RTX 3090... yeah, it has 24GB of GDDR6X memory but 95%+ of people simply don't need a gigantic 24GB framebuffer.

We should see NVIDIA unleash the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card sometime in May, so we're not too far away from the reveal now.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

