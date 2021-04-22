NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power

We have our first picture of the GA102-225 GPU that powers NVIDIA's unannounced, but totally indefinitely postponed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Check it out:

The source behind the picture of the GA102-225 GPU sent it over to our friends at VideoCardz, with the GPU itself ready to power the already-shipping GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is expected to have the GA102-225 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores, and coupled with 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory (10GB on the RTX 3080, 24GB on the RTX 3090).

But then things dive right into crypto mining of course, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reportedly capable of some pretty insane ETH mining numbers with 119MH/s of ETH mining power. This seems about right as the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition and MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics cards sit at around 95-115MH/s depending on GDDR6X memory temperatures.

The sample that has been teased has the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti having a base GPU clock of 1365MHz and boost GPU clock of 1665MHz which is lower than both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 but there would be a reason for that.

If NVIDIA was to crank the GPU clocks on the GA102-225 for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, then it would be a much better option over the GeForce RTX 3090... yeah, it has 24GB of GDDR6X memory but 95%+ of people simply don't need a gigantic 24GB framebuffer.

We should see NVIDIA unleash the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card sometime in May, so we're not too far away from the reveal now.