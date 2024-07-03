Steam data shows GeForce RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 as the GPUs of choice for this generation

GeForce GPUs dominate the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for June 2024, with the RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070 proving to be quite popular.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for June 2024 are in, and the story remains reasonably close to what we saw in May 2024. NVIDIA sits pretty with a 76.38% share of GPUs used by PC gamers, followed by AMD with a 15.59% share. It's another bleak picture for Team Red, with Valve's data showing that there are more flagship GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs with PC gamers than any discrete Radeon GPU.

For the current generation of graphics cards, covering the GeForce RTX 40 Series, Radeon RX 7000 Series, and Intel Arc Graphics Series lineups, the only non-NVIDIA card to make the list is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. As for Team Green, the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for June 2024 show that the GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070 are very popular cards among PC gamers.

Here's a look at the Top 20 GPUs according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for June 2024. Outside of a couple of integrated graphics options from AMD and Intel, the list includes cards from the current and previous three generations of GeForce hardware.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 5.50% (-0.51%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 4.04% (-0.34%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 3.46% (+0.71%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 3.46% (-0.27%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 3.31% (-0.33%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 3.26% (-0.33%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.25% (-0.01%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 3.08% (-0.38%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 2.92% (+0.19%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 2.68% (-0.13%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 2.38% (+0.15%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 2.31% (-0.08%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti: 2.24% (-0.27%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 2.11% (-0.21%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 2.06% (-0.22%) AMD Radeon Graphics: 1.98% (-0.23%) Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 1.91% (-0.12%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: 1.47% (-0.15%) Intel(R) UHD Graphics: 1.43% (-0.16%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: 1.40% (-0.13%)

The GeForce RTX 3060 continues to be the most popular GPU among PC gamers, and with the card still widely available, this will probably continue for some time. The GeForce RTX 4060 recently made the top 10 and is continuing to climb the list.

As the mainstream $300 or so GPU for the current GeForce RTX 40 Series, we wouldn't be surprised if the RTX 4060 makes it into the top 5 by the end of the year. Interestingly, with the laptop variant sitting in the top 3, the data suggests that more people are buying laptops to game with in 2024 versus desktop rigs.