GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at over $2700, RTX 3070 Ti costs over $2000

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed early in Pakistan for over $2700 while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is listed early for over $2000.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 24 2021 9:18 PM CDT
We shouldn't be surprised at the totally bonkers pre-release pricing on NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card at this point... but the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been spotted in Pakistan with retailers charging an insane price of $2700 or so.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at over $2700, RTX 3070 Ti costs over $2000
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Pakistani retailer Thrift.PK has listed Palit's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GameRock and Gaming Pro graphics cards for around $2700, while Palit's custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GameRock and Gaming Pro graphics cards are going for around $2700.

It gets worse: these prices are for the base models, while the higher-end custom RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards from Palit will be even more expensive.

The stock will be extremely limited (no surprise) while stock is expected in the first week of June and the second week of June for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, respectively.

More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news

