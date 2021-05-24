GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at over $2700, RTX 3070 Ti costs over $2000
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed early in Pakistan for over $2700 while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is listed early for over $2000.
We shouldn't be surprised at the totally bonkers pre-release pricing on NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card at this point... but the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been spotted in Pakistan with retailers charging an insane price of $2700 or so.
Pakistani retailer Thrift.PK has listed Palit's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GameRock and Gaming Pro graphics cards for around $2700, while Palit's custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GameRock and Gaming Pro graphics cards are going for around $2700.
It gets worse: these prices are for the base models, while the higher-end custom RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards from Palit will be even more expensive.
The stock will be extremely limited (no surprise) while stock is expected in the first week of June and the second week of June for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, respectively.
- Read more: MSI lists the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on its website a little early
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X spotted with 12GB GDDR6X memory
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reveal could be pulled ahead to May 18
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti primed for May 25 release, says new rumors
More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news
- Read more: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VENTUS 3X OC with 12GB is now shipping?!
- Read more: GIGABYTE has 12 new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards with 12GB GDDR6X teased
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now expected in May, GPU yields very low
- Read more: NVIDIA 'indefinitely postpones' new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: This is probably the track list for the Beat Saber Interscope Mixtape
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Roblox 'should be accessible on all devices,' CEO says