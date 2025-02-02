All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are still the two most popular PC gaming GPUs

According to the latest hardware survey results from Steam, there are more GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs than any single discrete Radeon GPU.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The January 2025 Steam Hardware and Software Survey shows NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 as the most popular gaming GPUs, with NVIDIA dominating the top thirty. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 is the first non-NVIDIA card on the list. AMD plans to launch its RDNA 4 line-up in March, targeting the mid-range market. NVIDIA will also release its GeForce RTX 50 Series this year.

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for January 2025 are in, and as we head into a new year, the two most popular desktop gaming GPUs are still the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 4060. NVIDIA's mainstream desktop cards dominate the top thirty, with no discrete options from either AMD or Intel making the list until we get to the Radeon RX 6600.

2

In fact, according to Valve's latest hardware survey, more PC gamers have a GeForce RTX 4090 than any single Radeon GPU. This is an incredible stat for a Titan-class or high-end enthusiast GPU that is purely a luxury item for gamers. It's also a reminder that AMD faces a monumental uphill battle to reclaim market share and mindshare among gamers.

In a sea of green, AMD will launch its upcoming RDNA 4 line-up of mid-range offerings in March. With its Radeon RX 9070 and RTX 9070 XT combo, AMD will target the mid-range market dominated by the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER. They could be successful with the correct pricing and performance; however, it will probably take a couple of generations to regain a foothold in the discrete GPU space.

NVIDIA is also launching its GeForce RTX 50 Series this year, and the latest results also provide an overview of the most popular GPUs from the GeForce RTX 40 Series. The GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti lead the pack, followed by the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER. It'll be interesting to see which GeForce RTX 50 Series card will be the first to make the list. Our money is on the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, as early adopters will be looking for something that hits the right price to performance sweet spot.

Here's the breakdown of the Top 20 Gaming GPUs for January 2025, with market share.

  1. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (5.06%)
  2. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (4.46%)
  3. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (4.46%)
  4. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (3.46%)
  5. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (3.33%)
  6. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (3.05%)
  7. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (2.85%)
  8. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (2.83%)
  9. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (2.81%)
  10. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (2.72%)
  11. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (2.69%)
  12. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (2.47%)
  13. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (1.93%)
  14. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (1.87%)
  15. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER (1.84%)
  16. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (1.84%)
  17. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (1.28%)
  18. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (1.26%)
  19. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (1.18%)
  20. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (1.15%)
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

