Steam data shows the GeForce RTX 4060 is becoming really popular with PC gamers

The GeForce RTX 4060 continues to grow in popularity - cracking the Top 5 GPUs in the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for July 2024.

Unsurprisingly, NVIDIA's mainstream gaming GPU is a hit among PC gamers. That's what has happened with the GeForce RTX 4060, which launched on June 29, 2023. In the space of a little over a year, it's now sitting pretty as one of the most popular gaming GPUs, according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey Results for July 2024.

The card's popularity skyrocketed in the past month, surpassing the iconic (Pascal is still holding strong!) GeForce GTX 1060 and the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060. It's cracked the top five, sitting just below the GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, GTX 1650, and the reigning champ the GeForce RTX 3060.

Last month was a good one for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, with the Steam data also showing the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 moving steadily up the charts - both are sitting just outside the top ten.

It'll probably take a while for the GeForce RTX 4060 to catch up to the GeForce RTX 3060, but with the recent rumors stating that NVIDIA could be halting production on its most popular gaming video card, it's something we might see as we head into 2025. With the $299 USD GeForce RTX 4060 occupying the sweet spot for gamers regarding price and performance, it's interesting that competing products from both AMD and Intel haven't been able to make a dent into GeForce's mindshare and market share with PC gamers.

Steam's Hardware & Software Survey figures aren't sales data, but they accurately reflect the hardware and software trends among PC gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. With the next generation of GPUs expected either this year or early 2025, we won't see a GeForce RTX 5060 until the second half of next year at the earliest - it will arrive long after the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

Based on the lack of competition, well, the lack of traction from AMD's RDNA 3 generation and Intel's fire-gen Arc Graphics, the GeForce RTX 4060 could be the most popular GPU by the time the RTX 5060 or a serious mainstream contender arrives on the scene.

Here's a look at the Top 20 GPUs according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for July 2024.