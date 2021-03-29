GIGABYTE has 12 new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards with 12GB GDDR6X teased

GIGABYTE has a smorgasbord of custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards with 12GB of GDDR6X memory slide through the EEC.

NVIDIA is preparing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6X memory, with AIB partners preparing their various custom models including GIGABYTE which has 12 x GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards being prepped for gamers (and crypto miners).

GIGABYTE has submitted 12 x GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards to the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) that rock 12GB of GDDR6X memory. These cards range from the flagship GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics card through to the entry-level GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TURBO graphics card.

There's everything in between as well, with GIGABYTE having the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in AORUS XTREME, AORUS MASTER, GAMING, VISION, EAGLE, and TURBO variants of the RTX 3080 Ti. There's also a CMP 30HX model that GIGABYTE is working on, which is the new crypto mining GPU series from NVIDIA.

As for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card we're told to expect the GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory spread on a 384-bit memory bus. We should expect varying GPU boost clocks across GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards with more info on that when the cards are closer to release.

NVIDIA should be launching its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 12GB GDDR6X memory in May.