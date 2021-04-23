All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti primed for May 25 release, says new rumors

NVIDIA reportedly ready to launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X on May 25, expect it to cost somewhere around $1000.

Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 8:50 PM CDT
We know it's coming -- and it's been seen online, and even benchmarked with cryptocurrency mining -- with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti primed and ready to go for a rumored May 25 launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti primed for May 25 release, says new rumors 520 | TweakTown.com

That is a month from now, with the news of NVIDIA's rumored launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti coming from HKEPC. NVIDIA looks to be sending out the GA102-225 GPUs required for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to AIB partners, as we've seen MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC a few times now this week alone.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. We will know more about the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the coming weeks, and it seems reviews are only a month away.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hkepc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

