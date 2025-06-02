Steam Hardware Survey shows the RTX 50 Series gaining momentum, while RDNA 4 is still missing

The GeForce RTX 5070 is rapidly climbing up the Steam Hardware and Software Survey results, while AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are nowhere to be seen.

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for May 2025 are in, and on the GPU front, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series is starting to gain some serious momentum. The mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular option, followed by the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti. In fact, the RTX 5070's share has almost doubled in a month, which shows us that it's currently the GPU of choice for new builds and upgrades.

Interestingly, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, launched in mid-April with an 8GB and 16GB variant, has made its Steam Hardware and Software Survey debut this month, toward the bottom of the chart. As one of the most affordable RTX 50 Series cards, the RTX 5060 Ti will likely continue to climb Steam's 'most popular gaming GPU' chart in the coming months.

Surprisingly, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, which was received positively by gamers and reviewers, is still nowhere to be found. According to the results, AMD's most popular discrete graphics cards are the Radeon RX 6600, followed by the Radeon RX 580 and Radeon RX 6700 XT.

During a recent presentation of the company's financial results, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that the RDNA 4 launch, consisting of the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs, was its most successful. This tells us that it's only a matter of time before an RDNA 4 GPU makes the list, plus it reinforces just how far ahead GeForce RTX is when it comes to PC gaming.

The top 20 discrete gaming GPUs for May 2025 per Steam primarily comprise mainstream and mid-range GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 Series cards.