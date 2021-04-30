MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X spotted with 12GB GDDR6X memory

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card spotted, should be announced on May 18 with 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA is less than 3 weeks away from the unleashing of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, with MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X spotted a little early. Check it out:

We have already seen MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC listed online, but this is the flagship big daddy SUPRIM X version of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. VideoCardz had the image sent to them by a source, who said that the photo is from a distribution center.

MSI's flagship SUPRIM X range are the company's new flagship line above the GAMING X TRIO family of custom cards, with super-premium styling and a polished finish from MSI that is a step above the rest. The new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X should be one of the best custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards that you will (hopefully) be able to buy.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. We aren't too away from the launch now, especially since we're seeing retail boxes popping up in multiple places.

