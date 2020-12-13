Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 comparison: E3 2018 versus 2020 release

CD PROJEKT RED has done a considerable amount of work between E3 2018 and the retail version of Cyberpunk 2077 -- check this out!

I've got over 10 hours in Cyberpunk 2077 so far with a GeForce RTX 3090 powering my 4K experience with ray tracing dialed to maximum and DLSS on performance I'm getting 50-60FPS. It is one of best-looking games ever made, but how does Cyberpunk 2077 compare now, against its E3 2018 gameplay? Check this out:

CD PROJEKT RED has done an incredible job between 2018 and its release in December 2020 -- with Cyberpunk 2077 looking much, much better now than it did then. The lighting system seems to have been radically super-charged, with some truly gorgeous graphics on display in Cyberpunk 2077.

It's not common that a game exceeds its debut at an E3 but CDPR worked some real magic with Cyberpunk 2077. The improvements between E3 2018 and the retail release in December 2020 are remarkable. The final version of the game looks worlds better, with more detail, better lighting, shadows, and of course ray tracing looks out-of-this-world in Cyberpunk 2077.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES