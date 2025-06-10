CD Projekt just gave us the best reason to replay The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

If the new tech demo for The Witcher 4 wasn't enough to spark your interest in giving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a go, or for long-time fans of the series, another play through, CD Projekt Red has just put the final nail in the coffin. I'm now re-downloading The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 as I need to experience both of these games once again with what was just unveiled.

CD Projekt Red has just unveiled The Witcher 3 Immerse Gamepack, and it was introduced via a new YouTube video posted to The Witcher YouTube channel, with the video featuring Marcin Przybyłowicz, Expert Composer at CD PROJEKT RED and the mind behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt soundtrack. So, what is the Immerse Gamepack? This new purchasable DLC is an AI-powered personalized spatial audio, headtracking, and custom EQ software that players can enable and hear The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt like they never have before.

Powered by Embody, the Immerse Gamepack, which has also been released for Cyberpunk 2077, expands the soundscape of both games with 360-degree precision. Here's how it works. Players will create their own personalized profile by capturing a 10-second video of their head and ears. They will do this by holding up their smartphone device, looking into the camera as if they are performing the setup process for FaceID, and turning their head from side to side, showing off their ears. The app tells users to remove any hair away from the ears as it needs a clear view for scanning purposes.

After that, the video will be uploaded, and a profile will be created. Using the Embody software on the PC and any camera, players can enable Head Tracking, which further improves the ability to hear sounds above and behind you by incorporating micro head movements into the spatial audio experience. In the video, Marcin uses an Elgato Facecam placed on top of his monitor. However, any camera detectable through Windows will also work. Players will then need to select from the 100+ headphones, each tweaked with a custom EQ for the best audio experience possible.

Once the headphones have been selected, players are good to go. What does the experience actually do? Marcin demonstrated that as he moves Geralt throughout the world, sounds are much more pronounced, with background sounds such as a Novigrad citizen working on a sword being extremely clear, while also distant conversations being easier to hear. Additionally, if a user is hearing a sound on their right-hand side and turns their head left, the sound will travel to the left-hand speaker. It's much easier to watch the above video than to explain it.

