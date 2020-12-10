Cyberpunk 2077 huge on the PC, biggest PC game launch EVER

CD PROJEKT RED sees gigantic success on the PC with Cyberpunk 2077 -- 59% of the 8 million pre-orders were from PC gamers.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been unleashed, and with some record-breaking numbers on Steam -- CD PROJEKT RED has some big bragging rights with 8 million pre-orders... over half of which were on the PC.

CD PROJEKT RED's own investor relations account tweeted out some information in the last 24 hours, where Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed a huge 8 million pre-orders. Now the best part here is that 59% of these sales were on the PC, while just 41% of Cyberpunk 2077's pre-orders came from consoles.

It seems from these statistics that Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest PC launch of all time, with Blizzard recently announcing its newly-released World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion was the fastest-selling PC game ever... yeah well, Blizzard can eat a fat one from Cyberpunk 2077 it seems.

CDPR is the new king of PC gaming records. 59% of Cyberpunk 2077 sales on PC (with just pre-orders let alone post-launch sales) means around 4.7 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have been sold on the PC.

CD PROJEKT RED split up the sales of pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077 from physical distribution, with a whopping 74% of gamers (myself included) purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally -- while 26% were in physical form.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on multiple store fronts on the PC, with the Steam version of the game seeing 80% of the royalties given to CDPR -- meanwhile, if you purchase it from GOG.com then CDPR retains 100% of the royalties from the game.