All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk 2077 huge on the PC, biggest PC game launch EVER

CD PROJEKT RED sees gigantic success on the PC with Cyberpunk 2077 -- 59% of the 8 million pre-orders were from PC gamers.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 9:14 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Dec 10 2020 9:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 has been unleashed, and with some record-breaking numbers on Steam -- CD PROJEKT RED has some big bragging rights with 8 million pre-orders... over half of which were on the PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 huge on the PC, biggest PC game launch EVER 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

CD PROJEKT RED's own investor relations account tweeted out some information in the last 24 hours, where Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed a huge 8 million pre-orders. Now the best part here is that 59% of these sales were on the PC, while just 41% of Cyberpunk 2077's pre-orders came from consoles.

It seems from these statistics that Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest PC launch of all time, with Blizzard recently announcing its newly-released World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion was the fastest-selling PC game ever... yeah well, Blizzard can eat a fat one from Cyberpunk 2077 it seems.

CDPR is the new king of PC gaming records. 59% of Cyberpunk 2077 sales on PC (with just pre-orders let alone post-launch sales) means around 4.7 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have been sold on the PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 huge on the PC, biggest PC game launch EVER 02 | TweakTown.com

CD PROJEKT RED split up the sales of pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077 from physical distribution, with a whopping 74% of gamers (myself included) purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally -- while 26% were in physical form.

Cyberpunk 2077 huge on the PC, biggest PC game launch EVER 03 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on multiple store fronts on the PC, with the Steam version of the game seeing 80% of the royalties given to CDPR -- meanwhile, if you purchase it from GOG.com then CDPR retains 100% of the royalties from the game.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide-Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28.71
$25.68$27.98$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2020 at 9:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.