GeForce RTX 30 Series owners can finally enable Frame Generation in Cyberpunk 2077

Patch 2.13 for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is available today, with developer CD Projekt Red finally adding official support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation. FSR 3 has been 'coming soon' to Cyberpunk 2077 for a while, and now that it's finally here, it's excellent news for all PC gamers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.13 for PC adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation support, image credit: CD Projekt Red.

AMD's FSR 3 upscaling and Frame Generation works on all modern GPUs, from the GeForce RTX 20 Series and up on the NVIDIA side to the Radeon RX 6000 Series and up on the AMD side. It even works on Intel's Arc GPU line-up. Like NVIDIA's DLSS 3, AMD's Frame Generation boosts performance by generating frames and inserting them between natively rendered or upscaled frames.

GeForce RTX 20 Series and 30 Series gamers will want to try it out. NVIDIA's impressive AI-powered DLSS 3 Frame Generation is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series because it uses new specialized AI hardware.

On that note, there are some caveats to FSR 3 in Cyberpunk 2077. First, there's no option to enable its Frame Generation with DLSS Super Resolution upscaling. This decoupling of the FSR Frame Generation with its upscaling is a key feature of AMD FSR 3.1, so it's a shame it isn't available here.

The only upscaling option you have access to is FSR, which delivers a noticeably worse image than NVIDIA DLSS. Testing on the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER in 4K shows that DLSS 3 with Frame Generation looks cleaner and more detailed, while FSR 3 with Frame Generation delivers a blurrier image with visible artifacts.

It's not terrible by any means, and you do have the option to use FSR's native rendering mode with Frame Generation to improve fidelity while gaining the benefit of 'double the performance.'

The second thing to note is that CD Projekt Red states that FSR 3's Frame Generation requires a minimum of 60 FPS to "work properly," which is already a tall order for a game as demanding as Cyberpunk 2077. But, if you can hit 60 FPS, AMD's FSR 3 can push that to 100+ FPS.

Patch 2.13 for Cyberpunk 2077 is all about the PC version of the game. It also adds support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3 and the ability to enable NVIDIA's DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction simultaneously. Hopefully, this update will make its way to Xbox Series X, as AMD has confirmed that Microsoft's console is compatible with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation.