So, I met Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077 and he was an ass to me

I've spent around 7-8 hours of playing Cyberpunk 2077 now, but there was a moment where I was walking through the game and saw groups of people sitting around.

VIEW GALLERY - 20 IMAGES

I wanted to immerse myself in Cyberpunk 2077 more than other games I've played, so I've been soaking the game up in different ways -- walking up to groups of people to see what they're talking about, etc. Well, walking through the game I was in a bar during the mission 'The Heist', enjoying the beautiful environments and graphics that CD PROJEKT RED have crafted, and saw someone recognizable from the real-world.

It was Hideo Kojima!

It was teased back in July 2020 that Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima would be in Cyberpunk 2077 after the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account congratulated Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions on the PC launch of Death Stranding.

CD PROJEKT RED then teased a picture of Hideo Kojima rendered in Cyberpunk 2077 -- and now here he is, sitting in a bar talking with his friends in Cyberpunk 2077.

Yeah, the Elon Musk character barely looked like him -- where this is literally Hideo Kojima.

He was an assho*e to me, and brushed me off really -- acting all pompous talking about his philosophy on life drinking with some of his friends. Of course this isn't really Hideo Kojima, but rather an appearance by him -- rendered into the game by CDPR, as he plays an artist named Oshima.