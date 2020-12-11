All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 runs, looks like RUBBISH on base PS4, 720p at 15FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 runs like cyber-trash on base model PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S consoles, dropping down to an abysmal 15FPS.

Published Fri, Dec 11 2020 7:28 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 runs like certifiable shit on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, with no amount of day one patches from CD PROJEKT RED fixing the crappy performance on the baseline now previous-gen consoles.

First there were some videos of Cyberpunk 2077 on the base PS4 uploaded to YouTube, then came in the tech-heavy Digital Foundry with some official numbers. Cyberpunk 2077 renders at a dynamic 900p on the base PS4 -- dropping to 720p and just 15FPS.

But wait up, if you've got the PS4 Pro you'll go up to a dynamic resolution of 972p through to 1188p and a more stable framerate (that still dips into the 20s). Sorry, if you've got a current-gen PS4, PS4 Pro or Xbox One/S then you're going to have a choppy time playing Cyberpunk 2077.

