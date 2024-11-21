Cyberpunk 2077 won't be getting a PS5 Pro patch, and that's disappointing

Developer CD Projekt Red says it currently has no plans to deliver a PS5 Pro Enhanced patch or update for the console version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Sony's mid-generation PlayStation 5 upgrade, the PlayStation 5 Pro, is now available. The company's upgraded console features a more powerful GPU and proprietary AI-powered upscaling called PSSR. The new and improved GPU also includes brand-new ray-tracing hardware from AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 'Radeon' architecture, which delivers a 2-3X performance increase to real-time ray-tracing.

The console launched with over 55 games with 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' updates, including first-party hits like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Several third-party games, like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Hogwarts Legacy, have also been updated to take advantage of the new hardware.

However, Cyberpunk 2077, a big game that could benefit from the PS5 5 Pro's improved hardware and PSSR upscaling, won't be getting a 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' update or patch anytime soon.

In response to X user @NextGenNero's question about whether the game would be getting a PS5 Pro patch in time for Black Friday sales, the official @CyberpunkGame account and developer CD Projekt Red responded, "We currently have no plans for [a] PS5 Pro patch."

This is disappointing because even though Cyberpunk 2077 dates back to 2020, the game has dramatically improved since its launch, where it has also received an excellent story expansion in the form of Phantom Liberty in 2023. On PC, with ray-tracing and technology like DLSS, it's still one of the most visually impressive games you can play in 2024.

So even though the game has been updated for 'next-gen' consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a PS5 Pro patch that enhances the game's ray-tracing alongside improving its visual fidelity and performance with PSSR upscaling would be something PlayStation gamers and PS5 Pro early adopters could experience to play a version of the game that is closer in look and feel to the stunning PC release.

Now, the PS5 Pro couldn't handle the PC version's full path-traced 'Overdrive' mode, which requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU with DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology. Still, it could enhance console RT with more effects and better overall performance.

CD Projekt Red didn't explain why the game won't be getting a PS5 Pro patch, but we assume it's because the teams at the studio's various offices have moved on to other projects. Cyberpunk 2077's development is effectively complete, with no new content expected.