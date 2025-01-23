Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game with official DLSS 4 support for new RTX 50 series GPUs

Cyberpunk 2077's new patch is now live adding NVIDIA's next-gen DLSS 4 upscaling technology, ready for to push your RTX 5090 to its limits.

TL;DR: CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 update introduces NVIDIA DLSS 4, enhancing image quality with a new Transformer model and supporting RTX 50 series GPUs. The 2.21 patch adds features like a new Photo Mode and vehicle color customization fixes. NVIDIA's RTX 5090 showcases impressive performance with DLSS 4, emphasizing Neural Rendering advancements. CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 update introduces NVIDIA DLSS 4, enhancing image quality with a new Transformer model and supporting RTX 50 series GPUs. The 2.21 patch adds features like a new Photo Mode and vehicle color customization fixes. NVIDIA's RTX 5090 showcases impressive performance with DLSS 4, emphasizing Neural Rendering advancements.

CD PROJEKT RED has pushed out its new Cyberpunk 2077 update, adding NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 upscaling technology support with its Transformer model, with significant image quality improvements over DLSS 3.8.

Cyberpunk 2077's new 2.21 patch introduces a bunch of new things into the game, including a new Photo Mode, vehicle color customization fixes, randomizer settings in Character Creation, and much more. The big deal here is NVIDIA DLSS 4 support, with support also for the RTX 50 series GPU exclusive Multi Frame Generation technology.

Once you've updated your game, you'll be able to choose between the old CNN model or the new Transformer model for DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and Ray Reconstruction on all RTX series GPUs. In the video embedded above, MxBenchmarkPC has put together an awesome video comparing the new NVIDIA DLSS 4 Transformer model with Native, DLSS 3.8, and the new DLSS 4 upscaling tech.

Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Review

In his awesome review of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card, our oown Kosta Andreadis said: "The transition has begun, but the GeForce RTX 5090 solidifies a shift to Neural Rendering for performance and image fidelity. The raw performance capabilities of a gaming GPU will always be vital because you can't have one without the other - but after spending an entire week with the GeForce RTX 5090, it's safe to say that DLSS 4 is not only a selling point but a set of AI models and features that improve PC gaming as a whole".

He continued: "When looking closely at gaming workloads across native rendering, DLSS Super Resolution, ray tracing, and even Path Tracing with Frame Generation that pushes the RTX 5090 - the results are impressive and, more importantly, jaw-dropping. Looking at every conceivable metric, from raw performance to AI-generated frames, it's the most powerful GPU on the planet right now - and in Founders Edition form, it looks like something from the future".

PC-specific updates to Cyberpunk 2077: