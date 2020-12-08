Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on $1499 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average

NVIDIA publishes official Cyberpunk 2077 performance numbers, with the GeForce RTX 3080 capable of just 15FPS average at 4K.

Yeah Cyberpunk 2077 is the new Crysis, and maybe even worse -- as NVIDIA has just published some official benchmark numbers that will make your eyes water.

Not even the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 which starts at $1499 can handle 4K 30FPS out of the box with the RTX 3090 hitting just 22FPS average (ray tracing + Ultra graphics) and not even 4K 60FPS with DLSS on "Performance Mode" for Cyberpunk 2077. This is with all of the ray tracing bells and whistles on, with the GeForce RTX 3080 at just 15.5FPS average and 51.8FPS average with DLSS enabled.

NVIDIA's previous-gen Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hits just 13.4FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K, while enabling DLSS pushes the frame rate up to 38FPS average -- much further away from the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

You'll have a much better time playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p than you will at 4K, that's for sure.