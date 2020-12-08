All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on $1499 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average

NVIDIA publishes official Cyberpunk 2077 performance numbers, with the GeForce RTX 3080 capable of just 15FPS average at 4K.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 7:04 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Dec 8 2020 7:58 PM CST
Yeah Cyberpunk 2077 is the new Crysis, and maybe even worse -- as NVIDIA has just published some official benchmark numbers that will make your eyes water.

Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on 99 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Not even the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 which starts at $1499 can handle 4K 30FPS out of the box with the RTX 3090 hitting just 22FPS average (ray tracing + Ultra graphics) and not even 4K 60FPS with DLSS on "Performance Mode" for Cyberpunk 2077. This is with all of the ray tracing bells and whistles on, with the GeForce RTX 3080 at just 15.5FPS average and 51.8FPS average with DLSS enabled.

NVIDIA's previous-gen Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hits just 13.4FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K, while enabling DLSS pushes the frame rate up to 38FPS average -- much further away from the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on $1499 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average 07 | TweakTown.com
Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on $1499 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average 08 | TweakTown.com
Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on $1499 GeForce RTX 3090... just 22FPS average 09 | TweakTown.com

You'll have a much better time playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p than you will at 4K, that's for sure.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

