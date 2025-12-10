NVIDIA celebrates 5th anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX 2080 Ti GPU signed by Jensen Huang

TL;DR: NVIDIA celebrates Cyberpunk 2077's 5th anniversary with a giveaway of ultra-rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, including one signed by CEO Jensen Huang. Limited to 200 units, this exclusive GPU highlights NVIDIA's ray tracing and DLSS innovations showcased in the game's updates.

NVIDIA is celebrating the 5th anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 by giving away an ultra-rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card personally signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

This is all part of NVIDIA's huge GeForce Holiday 2025 giveaway event, where it has listed not one but two custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, with one of them signed by Jensen. The entries are done through NVIDIA's various GeForce social channels, with NVIDIA running anniversary and CES-themed prompts.

CD PROJEKT RED launched the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 five years ago now if you can believe it, being one of the key showcases of NVIDIA RTX technologies including 4 ray-traced effects including shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion and diffuse illumination, as well as DLSS 2.0 upscaling at the time.

In the months and years ahead, CDPR updated Cyberpunk 2077 with full ray tracing through its built-in RT Overdrive mode, as well as DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction and DLSS 4 support on the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Every single time there was an update from CD PROJEKT RED or a new GPU release from NVIDIA, enthusiasts, GPU reviewers, gamers, and everyone in between would check out how good the game looked (and performed).

NVIDIA never sold its custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU at retail, producing just 200 units and giving away 77 during its 2020 sweepstakes. I did report a while ago that the ultra-rare GPU hit eBay for a huge $5000, so you wouldn't want to take it out of the box... put it behind some glass and just marvel at it.