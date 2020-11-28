All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings

Sony's always-on PS5 DualSense mics are sparking privacy concerns. Here's what you need to know about the PS5's data collection.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 28 2020 1:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller comes with a built-in mic that's on by default, and it records what you say to help Sony "analyze" key data points. Here's how to change those settings, and what they mean.

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 64 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

Gamers are a bit concerned about privacy on the PS5. It was recently confirmed the DualSense's mic auto-records anything you say when unlocking an in-game trophy. This is just the tip of the iceberg, really.

The console will collect data based on what you do, watch, and play, and if your controller's mic is on, based on what you say.

I took a look at the PS5's privacy settings to get a better idea on what data Sony is collecting. Based on what I've seen, I wouldn't say Sony is actively spying on gamers.

But they are keeping tabs on certain habits, whether it be what you play, what you stream, what you listen to, etc. Other metrics like download/upload speeds, time in game, and games libraries are also recorded.

As a PS5 owner you can limit the data that Sony collects. But you can't turn data collection off entirely.

Here's how to adjust your data collection settings:

Settings -> Users and Accounts -> Privacy -> Data You Provide

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 1 | TweakTown.com

There's two options here:

  1. Full - Share behavioral data to help us continually improve and personalize your experience.
  2. Limited - Share only data necessary to maintain and operate core PlayStation features and services.

Scroll all the way down to see more info on what data that Sony is collecting here.

Analyzing voice recordings/commands

The PS5's DualSense also collects voice commands while the mic is turned on. We're not 100% on the extent of Sony's recording here, but the mic is on by default. Keep that in mind.

Sony says they will not record audio used in voice chats, but what about audio that's recorded in your videos? Or voice data that's recorded when you forget to turn your mic off? Sony also says "any information gathered will be used exclusively for operation and improvement of voice features."

And even if you turn off Voice Data Collection, the voice features will still be enabled.

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 2 | TweakTown.com

Here's how to turn off Voice Data Collection:

Settings -> Users and Accounts -> Privacy -> Voice Data Collection

There's two options here as well:

  1. Allow - Use your voice data to improve voice features.
  2. Don't Allow - Don't use your voice to improve voice features.

Adjusting mic settings

If you're worried about privacy issues or having your voice recorded, the first thing you should do is turn off the DualSense's microphone.

There's two ways to do this: Manually or automatically.

Manually is simply pressing the mic button below the PS button. The mic is off when the button is orange. If the mic is off, Sony can't collect any voice data.

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 4 | TweakTown.com

You can also tell the PS5 to auto-mute the DualSense every time the console is turned on by going to:

Settings -> Sound -> Microphone -> Microphone Status When Logged In

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 8 | TweakTown.com

It's worth noting that you can't remove a microphone from the PS5. Apparently there must always be mic assigned.

Make sure mic audio isn't included in video recordings

This is an interesting setting that could enhance or ruin gameplay clips. The PS5 lets you record mic audio when you're also recording gameplay. To adjust this, go to:

Settings -> Captures and Broadcasts -> Video Clip Format -> Include Your Mic's Audio

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 9 | TweakTown.com

You can also hold down the Create button to open up the captures/broadcasts settings page.

Turn off video recordings when unlocking Trophies

PS5 owners can also manually turn off auto-trophy recordings, which can save a lot of space if you've set your PS5 to record 4K videos. It also avoids random video clips recording your mic audio by default if you haven't taken the steps above.

To turn this off, just go to:

Settings -> Captures and Broadcasts -> Trophies -> Save Trophy Videos

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 10 | TweakTown.com

That about wraps it up. For more info on the PS5's data collection check the screenshots below:

Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 3 | TweakTown.com
Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 5 | TweakTown.com
Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 6 | TweakTown.com
Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings 7 | TweakTown.com

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$73.99
$69.99$61.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/28/2020 at 1:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.