PS5 lets you watch YouTube as you play games on the same screen

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 actually lets you pin a webpage to the side of your current gaming session. Here's how to do it.

Published Fri, Nov 27 2020 3:22 PM CST
While the PS5 doesn't have an accessible browser app that lets you surf the web, you can still access web pages with a nifty trick.

The PS5 does have a web browser, but it's closed off. Push Square has now found a clever way to access the browser and pin it to your screen. This is basically the old-school Snap Mode feature from the OG Xbox One.

You can watch YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and practically any video streaming service as you play. Just pin the webpage to your session and start up a game.

Pinning web pages to your gaming sessions is easy, and involves sending a message with a link to a friend and then clicking on the link. This launches the browser and opens the link. Sadly you can't actually change the URLs or web pages manually--the browser is locked to prevent exploits. The only way to go navigate to another website while inside the app is to click on a link in the open website.

Here's how you do this:

  1. Send a message to your friend with the desired website link (e.g. http://www.tweaktown.com)
  2. Click on the link to open the browser
  3. Press the Options button
  4. Select Pin to Side at the bottom
  5. Move the pane left or right and press X
The website is now pinned to your screen. The pin will stay as you play games or navigate the UI.

How to close the pin or change websites

Once the webpage is pinned, you can switch over to your gaming session by pressing the PS button. The pinned page is treated as a running application and will be at the start of the Control Center's card deck.

To change websites just send a new message with the desired hyperlink included.

  1. Press PS Button
  2. Select webpage (first card shown on the screen)
  3. Press Options -> Exit Pin to Side
  4. Or Press X on the card to view it full screen and click on other links

The browser doesn't support multiple tabs, so any sites with pop-ups won't work. You can actually have two browser windows open at once though.

Check below for our other PlayStation 5 coverage:

NEWS SOURCE:pushsquare.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

