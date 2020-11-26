New PS5 firmware update fixes game deletion glitch, charging issues

Sony releases a new PS5 firmware patch that fixes USB controller charging and a glitch where installed disc games were deleted.

Sony just released the second PS5 firmware patch that fixes a bunch of glitches and issues, including deleting full games off the SSD and a USB charging error.

The new PS5 firmware patch clocks in at 829MB, and updates the console to v 20.02-2.26.00.00-00.00.00.0.1. There's some pretty big fixes with the update including squashing a bug that deleted full disc-based games installed on the system's SSD. We didn't experience this glitch, but many other games reported their

games randomly disappearing.

The update also fixes a glitch that prevented the DualSense from charging via the front USB port. To date, Sony has released 1.697GB worth of updates to the next-gen console.

Here's a list of the PS5's current firmware revisions and what they do:

Launch version (11/12/2020) - 20.02-2.20.00.07-00.00.00.0.1

First Update (11/17/2020), 868MB, fixed Queued for Download bug - 20.02-2.25.00.02-00.00.00.0.1

Second Update (11/25/2020) 829MB, fixes random disc-game deletion, allows USB charging via front port -20.02-2.26.00.00-00.00.00.0.1