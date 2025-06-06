Nintendo confirms it's recording GameChat conversations on Switch 2

To use the Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature users must agree to let Nintendo monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other players.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been released, and since gamers have already gotten their hands on the new console, we now have a much better idea of how one of its most significant features works - GameChat.

GameChat is a prominent feature of the Nintendo Switch 2 as it features its own dedicated button on the face of the console. However, we didn't know much about the feature besides how it serves as a proverbial Discord room for players to communicate across games. According to Nintendo's updated privacy policy, for a Switch 2 owner to use GameChat, they must agree to Nintendo being able to "monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users." Does that mean Nintendo will be listening in on every conversation Switch 2 owners are having in GameChat?

No. Here's how it works. GameChat Terms of Service state chat content is "recorded and stored temporarily" on all devices that are present within the GameChat session. Those stored recordings are only temporary and are only shared with Nintendo when a user reports a violation of Nintendo's Community Guidelines.

More specifically, when Nintendo conducts a review of the chat content, it will be gaining access to the "last three minutes of the latest three GameChat sessions." GameChat sessions are not captured in full, and these recordings of both audio and video are only available if a report is lodged within 24 hours.

After 24 hours, the language suggests the recordings are no longer accessible, presumably deleted from all relevant systems. Why is this system present? Nintendo states the recording and review system has been implemented to protect GameChat users, particularly minors who will be using the service. Notably, if a report is submitted to Nintendo, the company states it reserves the right to inform third parties such as authorities, courts, subcontractors, etc.