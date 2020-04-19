Coronavirus cover-up: China hit with $4 TRILLION reparations lawsuit

A new class action lawsuit has been brought on by Florida-based law firm Berman Law Group against the Chinese Communist Party, with over 10,000 people signing the class action lawsuit seeking $4 trillion -- yes, trillion with a T.

The $4 trillion lawsuit has family members that have contracted, and died of COVID-19 as well as healthcare workers who have gotten sick and died from COVID-19, as they didn't have personal protective equipment. 60 Minutes Australia talked with the chief stategist behind the lawsuit in Florida, Jeremy Alters.

Alters said that China should take accountability for the human loss and economic destruction that has knocked the world onto its knees, telling a 60 Minutes reporter: "We are now in the depth of this economic and human crisis that could have been mostly prevented, if not all prevented".

He continued: "This lawsuit is based on the fact that [China] knew about this virus. They failed to contain the virus. They failed to let us know in a timely fashion about the virus and have unleashed hell on our communities, on our countries, the United States, Australia and everywhere else".

Alters said that his law firm wants to be able to "gain compensation for them to help them get on with their lives the best way they can, and to try to put people back to normal".

As for the changes of winning the lawsuit, considering it is a economy-crushing $4 trillion -- Alters added: "The chances are not nil. They are very good. We will be able to pursue this in court and it will be up to our judge or judges. And at some point, bring China to bear so that they have to pay for what they've done".

