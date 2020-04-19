Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,569 Reviews & Articles | 60,207 News Posts

Coronavirus cover-up: China hit with $4 TRILLION reparations lawsuit

A class action lawsuit is suing the Chinese Communist Party for $4 trillion over COVID-19 coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 19, 2020 at 08:59 am CDT (4 mins, 2 secs time to read)

A new class action lawsuit has been brought on by Florida-based law firm Berman Law Group against the Chinese Communist Party, with over 10,000 people signing the class action lawsuit seeking $4 trillion -- yes, trillion with a T.

Coronavirus cover-up: China hit with $4 TRILLION reparations lawsuit 13 | TweakTown.com

The $4 trillion lawsuit has family members that have contracted, and died of COVID-19 as well as healthcare workers who have gotten sick and died from COVID-19, as they didn't have personal protective equipment. 60 Minutes Australia talked with the chief stategist behind the lawsuit in Florida, Jeremy Alters.

Alters said that China should take accountability for the human loss and economic destruction that has knocked the world onto its knees, telling a 60 Minutes reporter: "We are now in the depth of this economic and human crisis that could have been mostly prevented, if not all prevented".

He continued: "This lawsuit is based on the fact that [China] knew about this virus. They failed to contain the virus. They failed to let us know in a timely fashion about the virus and have unleashed hell on our communities, on our countries, the United States, Australia and everywhere else".

Alters said that his law firm wants to be able to "gain compensation for them to help them get on with their lives the best way they can, and to try to put people back to normal".

As for the changes of winning the lawsuit, considering it is a economy-crushing $4 trillion -- Alters added: "The chances are not nil. They are very good. We will be able to pursue this in court and it will be up to our judge or judges. And at some point, bring China to bear so that they have to pay for what they've done".

More Reading on COVID-19 coronavirus

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2020 at 8:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:9now.nine.com.au, 9now.nine.com.au, cdn.spark.app
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.