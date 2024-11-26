IMAX to use AI to translate its original content in order to expand its global reach

TL;DR: IMAX has partnered with Dubai-based Camb.ai to use AI speech models for translating its original content from English to other languages in order to expand its global reach. IMAX has partnered with Dubai-based Camb.ai to use AI speech models for translating its original content from English to other languages in order to expand its global reach.

IMAX is stepping up its game, announcing a partnership with Dubai-based startup Camb.ai, using its AI speech models to translate IMAX original content, including documentaries, to increase its global reach.

The entertainment industry has been going through some gigantic shifts, with the entertainment and media industry growing 5% to $2.8 trillion in 2023 according to a report published by PwC. The industry is expected to continue its momentum, with a compound annual growth rate of around 4% to $3.4 trillion in the next 5 years.

The fact that non-English language content is growing rapidly (even in English markets) including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Netflix reported 90% growth in its viewership of non-English content in the UK over the last 3 years, reports Yahoo Finance.

Mark Welton, Global President of IMAX Theatres said: "While we are only in the beginning stages of the partnership, we will continue to work together to better explore its potential and how it can best move us forward".

Akshat Prakash, co-founder and CTO of Camb.ai, in an exclusive interview said: "Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have a different vision of society. They're trying to build models that are very horizontal and can cover a large breadth of tasks. ... We don't have to do that at all. Some of our models are less than 100 million parameters and are super specialized".

Prakash continued: "We are a generation apart, and growing up in India. Thirty years apart, we encountered the same language challenges. What we don't do, and we've been very careful and completely avoiding that, is potentially scrapping the internet. Some companies feel that they can get away with it because they're building a consumer-facing app or tool, and they believe it's fine to scrape, like 10 petabytes of the internet".