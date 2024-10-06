Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Palworld has 'absolutely taken over' China

Palworld has seen thunderous success across all of gaming, especially in China, where the Pokemon with guns indie is said to have 'absolutely taken over'

Palworld has 'absolutely taken over' China
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Palworld is incredibly popular in China, a region where long-winded multiplayer games typically do quite well.

Palworld has 'absolutely taken over' China 3
2

Palworld was one of the most surprising breakout hits of 2024. Released in January of this year, the game quickly racked up 15 million sales on Steam and reached 25 million players total in about a month after launch, becoming one of the fastest-selling video games of all time.

Interestingly enough, a significant portion of Palworld's total playerbase is in China. In a recent interview with GameRant, Pocketpair's Global Community Manager John "Bucky" Buckley revealed some surprising facts about Palworld's success in China.

​​​​​​​"Not at all, [we didn't expect 1/3rd of our players to be from China]. That shocked all of us. Our largest population for Palworld is China--the game absolutely took over China. We definitely did not expect it, but we're happy to enjoy it," Buckley said.

"Our Chinese fans are incredible. We went to two Chinese events this year and the support and love was absolutely amazing."

When asked to guess why Palworld was such a big hit in China, Buckley posited that it might be the game's build-and-collect features alongside the multiplayer action.

"Palworld's a game that if you wanted to, you could sink a lot of time into it, and I think those kinds of games are really popular right now in China. The Chinese market seems to value games with very long life cycles. Maybe that was it, but we don't really know."

In recent news, Nintendo has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair. No details have been announced regarding which patents that the studio is accused of infringing upon, but the ongoing litigation has not stalled Palworld's success. The game recently launched on PlayStation 5 in Japan despite Nintendo's lawsuit.

Pocketpair had quickly responded to Nintendo's lawsuit with a statement of their own.

Photo of the product for sale

Pokémon Scarlet - US Version

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.94
$55.45$59.00$57.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 2:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gamerant.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles