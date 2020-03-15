Sony funding two new Silent Hill games: A reboot & Silent Hills remake

Rumors say Sony is funding a new Silent Hills remake with Konami's blessing, and Hideo Kojima is at the helm

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly producing and funding two new Silent Hill exclusives for PlayStation: A Silent Hills remake with Kojima Productions at the helm, and a reboot of the classic original game.

Rather than spend big on new Silent Hill games, Konami will license the IP out to Sony, sources familiar with Konami's plans tell tell Rely On Horror. Sony has two projects in the works including a Silent Hill reboot and very tentative plans for resurrecting Silent Hills with original director Hideo Kojima at the helm. Silent Hills was originally cancelled in 2015 and Konami hasn't released a big-budget game in its original IPs since then.

The sources say original Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama will lead the reboot, alongside other series vets like creative designer Masahiro Ito, and Akira Yamaoka, who composed Silent Hill's soundtracks. Back in January, Ito confirmed he's currently working on a new project.

Sony Japan Studio will lead the Silent Hill reboot and production has been underway for a year or so, sources say.

The Silent Hill soft reboot will take priority. Kojima's Silent Hills project aims to be smaller and possibly even episodic--the website likens it to Telltale games or Until Dawn.

This aligns perfectly with what Kojima has repeatedly said about wanting to work on smaller-scale interactive film-like projects.

Kojima has also said repeatedly he wants to make P.T. again, and that we wants his next project to be a horror game.

"I want to create a horror game, but I don't have this good solution to this. For P.T., I wanted to create something that everyone really shares. But if you're too scared you won't play, right? I want to challenge the horror genre and solve this problem. "I want to do a horror game and interactive mediums are really a good match. I think it could be much scarier than movies if it's on an interactive platform."

Kojima Productions also teased a new Silent Hill-related announcement on their Twitter account.

Norman Reedus, who starred in the P.T. demo for Silent Hills in 2014, is likely to come back. Reedus recently confirmed he's currently in talks to work with Kojima on new projects.

These reports line up with previous rumors outlining the exact same two Silent Hill projects.

Sources stressed that Kojima's Silent Hills isn't set in stone and it may be shut down.

The rumor admittedly makes sense. Konami has essentially hibernated some of its biggest IPs and now only focuses on releasing its annualized sports game Pro Evolution Soccer and various Yu-Gi-Oh games. It survives from catalog sales, profitability in its pachinko branch, and lucrative licensing and royalty deals (this would be a big example of one such deal).

If this is true, expect these games to be PlayStation exclusives on PS4 and PS5. I doubt they'll be exclusive to the next-gen PlayStation 5 because Konami wants as much licensing and royalty cash as possible, and Sony doesn't want to launch such a big marquee game and miss out on a 108 million install base.

Remember that Sony will have to pay Konami a portion from every sale on top of manufacturing, shipping, advertising, and game development costs, so it definitely wants to expand the userbase as much as possible.