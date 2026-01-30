Konami confirms a new Silent Hill is in development, is separate from Silent Hill 1 remake

Thanks to Bloober Team's excellent remake, Konami has confirmed a new Silent Hill game is in development and it's entirely separate from the SH1 Remake.

TL;DR: Konami confirms development of a brand-new Silent Hill game alongside a Silent Hill 1 remake by Bloober Team, expanding its horror franchise revival. The publisher hints at more multi-platform releases, potentially ending PlayStation exclusivity, aiming to reach a broader audience across various gaming devices.

Konami's plans to revive dormant franchises expands even further as the publisher promises yet another Silent Hill game for long-time horror fans.

Konami has seemingly confirmed that a new Silent Hill game is in the works, and it could be separate from the previously announced games. A bit ago, Konami confirmed that a Silent Hill 1 remake was in the works with Bloober Team, and there's also the upcoming Silent Hill Townfall game that's expected to launch in March 2026.

Konami's latest Q3'26 earnings results give an update on what's to come from the franchise, with the company saying a "brand-new title" is on the way.

"As a continuation of our ongoing efforts, we are currently developing a brand-new title in the SILENT HILL series, as well as a remake of the first installment, SILENT HILL."

We've reached out to Konami for clarification and will update the story if we receive word. A release date for Silent Hill Townfall has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere in the document, Konami seems to make a case for more multi-platform games, possibly indicating that its timed exclusivity deals with PlayStation could be at an end. The Silent Hill 2 remake was famously exclusive to PS5 for a while before coming to Xbox.