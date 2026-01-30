Konami confirms a new Silent Hill is in development, is separate from Silent Hill 1 remake

Konami's plans to revive dormant franchises expands even further as the publisher promises yet another Silent Hill game for long-time horror fans.
Konami has seemingly confirmed that a new Silent Hill game is in the works, and it could be separate from the previously announced games. A bit ago, Konami confirmed that a Silent Hill 1 remake was in the works with Bloober Team, and there's also the upcoming Silent Hill Townfall game that's expected to launch in March 2026.
Konami's latest Q3'26 earnings results give an update on what's to come from the franchise, with the company saying a "brand-new title" is on the way.
- Read more: Silent Hill 2 remake is so successful it now makes up nearly 20% of total franchise sales
- Read more: Silent Hill 1 remake announced by Konami, Silent Hill 2 dev Bloober Team is making it
- Read more: Silent Hill 2 remake almost didn't come to PC
"As a continuation of our ongoing efforts, we are currently developing a brand-new title in the SILENT HILL series, as well as a remake of the first installment, SILENT HILL."
We've reached out to Konami for clarification and will update the story if we receive word. A release date for Silent Hill Townfall has yet to be confirmed.
Elsewhere in the document, Konami seems to make a case for more multi-platform games, possibly indicating that its timed exclusivity deals with PlayStation could be at an end. The Silent Hill 2 remake was famously exclusive to PS5 for a while before coming to Xbox.
"With networked entertainment offerings rapidly becoming mainstream, more people than ever before have a growing number of opportunities to enjoy playing games on any device.
"Under this situation, we will continue to propose ways for our games to be played so that even more people can enjoy them, regardless of the device they use.