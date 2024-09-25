Konami did not originally care about bringing the Silent Hill 2 remake to PC platforms, but ultimately changed their mind at the behest of Bloober Team.

The new Silent Hill 2 remake almost didn't come to PC, but we have Bloober Team for swooping in and saving the day.

Konami is a Japanese games company through-and-through. While the publisher does release games on Xbox and PC, the primary focus is on PlayStation and, where applicable, Nintendo platforms (these two dominate Japan). Xbox and PC typically take the back burner. It's also this way when Konami signs temporary exclusivity deals with PlayStation, which typically means "not on Xbox" for a set time, as is the case with the Silent Hill 2 remake.

It's not entirely a surprise, then, when Konami wasn't initially interested in launching the Silent Hill 2 remake on PC. Bloober Team, the Polish developer behind the project, ultimately convinced the Japanese publisher to change their mind. Bloober has seen success on PC with the release of their Layers of Fear horror games and could attest to the power of Steam sales.

"Silent Hill 2 is definitely a game that has been associated with the PlayStation brand from the very beginning," Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said in a recent interview with Polish website Bankier.

"At the very beginning we had to push Konami very hard to focus on PC. For them, PlayStation is their main market, but judging by the interest on the Steam platform, it seems that it should also be a successful launch,"

Babieno also indicates that Bloober Team will continue working with Konami on future games. Based on the glowing response to Silent Hill 2 press previews, Konami and Bloober Team make a good match.

"We can expect that this is not the end of the adventure with Konami."

Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8, 2024 on Steam and PlayStation 5.