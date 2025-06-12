Silent Hill 1 remake announced by Konami, Silent Hill 2 dev Bloober Team is making it

On the heels of Silent Hill 2's mega success, Konami has teamed up with Bloober Team once again to make a remake based around the first Silent Hill game.

The first Silent Hill game from 1999 is getting an official remake, Konami today announced.

After many years of static, Konami is now going all-in on the Silent Hill franchise. Following the huge success of 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, which sold over 2 million copies worldwide, the series is returning with yet another modern upgrade.

This time around the first Silent Hill will get the reboot treatment, and the Polish horror mavens at Bloober Team are returning to craft the experience.

"The dense fog returns! We are thrilled to announce that a Silent Hill remake project is in the works at Bloober Team, developed in close cooperation with our friends from Konami!" the studio wrote on Twitter.

While it isn't made clear in the English materials, Konami's Japanese Twitter account confirmed that the game is indeed a Silent Hill 1 remake:

"Silent Hill remake in the works. We are currently working with Bloober Team on a remake of Silent Hill, which was released for PlayStation in 1999."

The news isn't exactly a surprise: Back in February of this year, Konami and Bloober team had announced that they were extending their partnership for a new title.

Konami had also reported record high quarterly profits thanks to Silent Hill 2's reception and sales, with the game contributing to Konami's 109.117 billion yen in total fiscal year operating profit, which is about $759 million.

"Amidst these circumstances, as a new initiative for our business in the console games, we released a remake of SILENT HILL 2, the psychological horror game which has enjoyed global popularity. This title has sold a total of over one million copies worldwide and continues to increase its sales," Konami said in the Q3 report.

Konami is also releasing Silent Hill f this September, a new chapter that takes place in Japan.