Silent Hill 2 remake is so successful it now makes up nearly 20% of total franchise sales

Bloober Team's new Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million copies, signalling a vital resurgence for Konami's once-dormant horror game franchise.

Konami has given an update on Silent Hill 2 remake sales figures, showing that the series is indeed back in the public eye in a big way.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake is a big hit with over 2.5 million units sold, Konami has confirmed in a new video.

"The Silent Hill series has shipped over 10 million copies, and Silent Hill f's predecessor, Silent Hill 2, has shipped over 2.5 million copies," Konami writes in the update.

The remake's heavy-hitting sales are a sharp contrast to other games in the series; all-told, the franchise has sold 13 million copies, which means the SH2 remake comprises about 19% of total franchise sales.

While Konami mentions 10 million, Genki rightly points out that number is closer to 13 million; Silent Hill franchise sales were at 11.7 million in June 2025, Konami has confirmed in a report, and since then, Silent Hill f has sold 1 million copies and the Silent Hill 2 remake sold half a million more copies (Silent Hill 2 was previously at 2 million sales).

These franchise sales are not a whole lot in today's numbers, but bear in mind games released in the modern age have the benefit of digital sales. Four of the main Silent Hill games were only sold in stores and weren't sold digitally upon release.

Konami plans to capitalize on this revitalization with more Silent Hill games, including a fully-fledged remake of the first game. Bloober Team will develop the remake as well as the mysterious and enigmatic Silent Hill Townfall.