Kojima's new game OD may be Tales From the Crypt-style horror anthology

Hideo Kojima's new project OD could actually turn out to be an innovative horror anthology that combines the worlds of interactive video games and passive movie-watching.

Today, Kojima Productions celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special stage show, revealing the first-ever gameplay for the mysterious new horror game OD. The footage shows a bizarre spiritual successor to the 10-year-old horror classic PT, with Sophia Lillis lighting candles in an enigmatic puzzle that's dripping with cursed cultish vibes. Lillis meets a terrible fate when she comes face-to-face with a terrifying Resident Evil-like entity.

OD is being made in collaboration with horror director Jordan Peele, and Kojima said that Peele will craft his own "fear" for the game. Kojima's fear, for example, is based on loud knocks--that's why the trailer is called Knock. While other directors haven't been confirmed, Kojima did say some very interesting things about OD that makes it seem the project could end up being an anthology where each chapter is different, similar to shows like The Twilight Zone, Tales From the Crypt, and Tales From the Darkside. The idea could be that each horror director chooses their own "fear" and builds a gameplay segment around that, all facilitated by real-time interactivity via Xbox cloud gaming.

The info was first spotted by Japanese influencer Genki, who tuned into the native Japanese-speaking version of Kojima's Beyond the Strand stream. According to Genki, Kojima said that other directors such as Jordan Peele would create subtitles for their own parts.

Famed horror artist Junji Ito was also on stage at the event, and it was rumored that Ito was potentially collaborating with Kojima on a new game.

It's possible that Junji Ito will be among the various directors that creates a segment for OD. It's also worth mentioning that Kojima is long-time friends with horror director Guillemo del Toro, whom the game director was to collaborate with on Silent Hills before the project was cancelled. It's also possible that del Toro could be another director who writes/creates a segment.

