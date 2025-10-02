Silent Hill 1 remake in full production, may use Bloober Team's new 'open cities' technology

The new Silent Hill 1 remake has entered production at Bloober Team, and the horror game could use the Polish developer's new 'open cities' technology.

Polish game dev Bloober Team has confirmed Silent Hill 1 is in production at the studio, and also mentions some interesting new game world technology for future projects.

Work on the Silent Hill 1 remake is in full swing. On the heels of the successful Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober is applying their horror mastery to the first game in the series, and it could use new "open cities" technology created by the game devs.

In a recent Q&A with investors, management for the publicly-traded Bloober Team discussed plans for new games, including Silent Hill and beyond. The studio, who just released Cronos: The New Dawn, aims to streamline game development so that fans aren't waiting too long in between major title releases. This could mean that the Silent Hill 1 remake will release sooner than expected.

Q. Can we learn more about the current roadmap? Is this about ongoing work on future projects? What does that look like? Bloober Team Management: We have two first-party production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, and the other has begun work on a second project. The second-party team is currently working on five projects.

"Our goal is to become a leader in the horror genre, which translates into a strategy of releasing games in increasingly shorter periods between releases. This is supported, among other things, by our second-party department. We also work on major titles within this department, so don't expect a long wait between major releases."

As for the "open cities" grant, here's a quick synopsis from Bloober Team's disclosure page, it sounds like it was made for original IP like Cronos that uses Central and Eastern European architecture.

Bloober Team management also commented on the grant as part of the Q&A session, giving a double answer to the questions: