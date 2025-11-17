Indie hit Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates the The Game Awards 2025 nominations

TL;DR: The Game Awards 2025 nominations highlight indie standout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with 12 nods, including Game of the Year and Best RPG. Major contenders include Death Stranding 2, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. The event airs December 11, featuring competitive categories like Best Multiplayer and Most Anticipated Game.

The nominees for The Game Awards 2025 were announced earlier today, with indie hit Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leading the pack with 12 nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best RPG. Other big winners, nomination-wise, include Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, PlayStation's Ghost of Yōtei, and Hades 2 - all receiving nominations in multiple categories.

When it comes to the big award of the night, Game of the Year, it's going to be a highly contested category thanks to it being stacked with critically acclaimed and fan-favorite titles. The aforementioned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Hades II are all there, with Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II all vying for the top award.

The Best Multiplayer game is also set to be highly contested, as it will see ARC Raiders go up against Battlefield 6 on the competitive side, with co-op titles Elden Ring Nightreign, Peak, and Split Fiction also nominated.

There's also a Most Anticipated Game category that will, hopefully, be the last time we see Grand Theft Auto VI make the cut, as it should be out by the time The Game Awards 2026 roll around. This is another highly contested category as it includes The Witcher IV, Resident Evil Requiem, and Marvel's Wolverine. The Game Awards 2025 is set to broadcast and stream live from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Here's the full list of nominations.